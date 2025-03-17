A man wanted in connection with the murder of an elderly woman in Leamington has been arrested.

OPP say 61-year-old Kevin Goodings of no fixed address was arrested Saturday by officers with the Essex County Crime Unit and the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad.

He's charged with second-degree murder.

Last Wednesday, OPP and Essex-Windsor EMS were called to a home on Sherk Street for a well-being check and found 83-year-old Anita Goodings of Leamington dead.

The accused is being held in custody and was to appear in court Sunday.

Police have not indicated if the victim and the accused are related.