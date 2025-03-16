Provincial police are searching for a man wanted in connection to the murder of a Leamington senior.

Police and EMS were called to a well-being check at a home on Sherk Street Wednesday afternoon, where 83-year-old Anita Goodings was found dead.

Her death was ruled a homicide on Friday following an autopsy.

61-year-old Kevin Goodings, of no fixed address, is wanted for second-degree murder.

Police say he is believed to be dangerous and a risk to public safety.

He is described as a white man, approximately 5'11" and 180 lbs, a medium build, green eyes, white hair, white goatee and several tattoos.

His tattoos include a yin yang on his right forearm, a panther on his left forearm, Chinese writing on the neck, and a lightning bolt on his right hand.

If seen, police ask you not to approach the man and to immediately call 911.