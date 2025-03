OPP say there is no threat to public safety in the wake of a "sudden death" in Leamington.

An investigation is ongoing after officers found a person dead in a home on Sherk Street just after 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.

OPP had been called to do a well-being check.

There's expected to be an increased police presence in that area.

Investigators are appealing to the public for information, including video surveillance.