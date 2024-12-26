December 25 marked the beginning of Hanukkah around the world until Jan. 2, 2025.

Area residents are invited on the evening of Thursday Dec. 26 to join Chabad of Windsor in the lighting of Windsor’s tallest menorah.

The annual tradition has been held at Devonshire Mall for the last 14 years, however due to construction at the mall, Rabbi Sholom Galperin says organizers decided to choose another location.

"So we thought, c'mon, what are we going to do? We're going to do brighter, bigger and we thought let's go to the river. So we are going to be lighting Windsor's tallest menorah on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the river in Dieppe Gardens."

He says there may not be as many people as usual due to it falling in between holiday's, but invites the entire community out.

"The menorah is going to stand seven feet tall, we're going to be lighting it, it's going to be bringing light into the world, and that is the objective of Hanukkah, and that's one of the reasons why we choose, hey, let's do the menorah lighting at the river, which that is the concept of actually bringing out the light outside."

Rabbi Galperin says for the time there will be a gelt drop.

"A gelt drop is a Yiddish word for coins, so we're going to having chocolate coins that are traditional for Hanukkah, and the Windsor fire department has agreed to be there, they will have a truck there. We will go high, very high, and we will drop chocolate coins over everyone that is there."

The free celebration and lighting gets underway at 5:30 p.m., children and adults are invited to arrive earlier to help build the menorah.

Hanukkah glow in the dark crafts will be available for kids, and holiday treats to enjoy for all.

Mayor Drew Dilkens and other public dignitaries are scheduled to attend.