A man was airlifted to Windsor Regional Hospital this morning after being found with serious injuries in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent Police state they received a call from a concerned citizen at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday that a man was in a parking lot area of the Thames Lea Plaza with obvious injuries.

The man was transported to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and later airlifted to Windsor Regional.

Police state that he remains in critical condition.

A portion of Thames Lea Plaza was closed for a period of time and has since been re-opened.

Police tell AM800 News that at this time the man is considered a victim of violence.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages and anyone who may have any information is asked to contact the Chatham-Kent Police Service or Crime Stoppers.