A 49-year-old man is facing a handful of charges after a pair of robberies in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a robbery at a bank on Lacroix Street on August 16.



According to police, a man entered the bank wearing a surgical mask and demanded a specific amount of cash from a teller.



Police say the teller complied and the man fled the scene with the cash.



Community Patrol Officers along with the Criminal Investigation Branch, and the Forensic Unit and Ontario Provincial Police launched an investigation.



Then on August 19, officers responded to another robbery at a business on Richmond Street.



Police say a man walked in wearing a storm trooper mask and demanded money from the employees.



He left empty handed after a short interaction and was located a short distance away by officers.



Police say they were able to link both robberies to the same individual thanks to witness statements and surveillance from security cameras.



The man has been charged with with disguise with intent to commit a criminal offence and two counts of robbery.

