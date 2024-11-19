A Calgary-based movie theatre chain is set to open its newest location in Windsor with the goal of offering premium services for movie lovers.

Landmark Cinemas will open Wednesday at the corner of Walker Road and Provincial Road after investing over $10 million to remake the former Silver City movie theatre.

The former 12-screen theatre has been revamped into an 8-screen theatre with nearly 700 seats, down from the previous 1,200.

The new theatre will have four full-time employees and 90 part-time workers.

President of Landmark Cinemas, Dave Cohen, says the biggest upgrade is the 700 recliner seats across the eight auditoriums, which include premier seats.

"The premier seat includes a wraparound enclosure for some privacy, some sid tables for your popcorn, you can put your bag in a little cubby, a coat hook, and the best feature is that the seats are heated. It's really incredibly comfortable," he says.

There are also loungers in the first two rows of each theatre that look like beds and recline back to allow moviegoers a chance to see the entire screen.

Cohen says it's not always the greatest viewing angle for anyone in the front rows.

"We've introduced these loungers that are almost like a chez lounge or a day bed. We sell them in pairs; you can bring a date and completely recline. You're almost lying completely down to look up at the screen. It's a cool new concept, a different level of comfort, and a better way to view when you're that close to the screen," he says.

Along with upgraded seating options, there are also bigger movie screens, 4K laser projection, and Dolby Atmos sound.

Cohen says one of their number one complaints is that people are making noise or on their cellphones, which is why they have the LUXE Cinema only available for people over the age of 18.

"It really is truly the best kid of date night experience, the most adult experience you can get. You can come in here and know that there's not going to be kids running around and screaming and hollering at the horror movies. You can come; it's going to be nice and peaceful; you can really just sit back, relax, and enjoy the movie," he says.

Ticket prices range from $14 to $40 depending on the day and the number of features the moviegoer wants to add on.

Among the movies Landmark will be showing in its opening weekend in Windsor are the Wizard of Oz-themed movie 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator 2' starring Denzel Washington.

In January 2022, Cineplex announced that it would not reopen Silver City once the Ontario government's COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, shifting its focus to its nearby Cineplex Odeon Devonshire Mall Cinemas location.