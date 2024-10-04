A London, Ontario, man has been sentenced to 60 days behind bars for criminal harassment involving a Windsor 2SLGBTQ+ advocate.

Bubba Christopher Pollock was sentenced in a Windsor courtroom Friday morning.

Pollock got into an online argument with Britt Leroux over a failed protest opposing an event that had drag queens reading stories to kids.

Her drove to Windsor and took a selfie next to Leroux's dying father as he lay unconscious in a palliative care bed at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

He died weeks later of pancreatic cancer.

Pollock has also received three years of probation.

This is a developing story. More to come.