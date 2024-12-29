This time of the year has many people thinking of fitness goals they want to set for the new year.

Indulging over the holiday's is a common theme, something which can be hard to break once the holiday's are over.

Luis Mendez, owner and operator of True Fitness Windsor says when it comes to diets, it's important to eat simple foods.

"A lot of fruit, vegetables, lean meat, proteins, legumes, and those type of things. If individuals just started with the basics of cutting out processed foods, fried foods, eating out, they would see a tremendous amount of success and results over a duration of consistency."

He says for those wanting to get back into a gym routine should start off slow through body weight moments.

"A lot of time individuals who get back into fitness start with the same routines that they finished off with, because we are creatures of habit, so we go back to the routines we were doing back then but our bodies are not necessarily in that state, so therefore, the risk of injury increases, but also the days of recovery become much painful and longer."

Mendez says Windsor has many different types of gyms available to the public, and suggests doing research before making a commitment.

"Go in for a trial, whether it's a three day or a week trial, maybe even pay for a trial pass so that they can experience the atmosphere, they can experience the different services that they have, because if they really find a place that they're comfortable in, and really appeals to them, they will be more successful as they will be able to come and revisit that facility more often."

True Fitness has two locations in Windsor located at 4879 Tecumseh Rd E and 443 Ouellette Ave.