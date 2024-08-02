LaSalle's Kylie Masse has captured a bronze medal in the women's 200-meter backstroke final at the Paris Olympics.

The 28-year-old posted a time of 2:05.57, finishing just 4-100ths of a second ahead of U.S. swimmer Phoebe Bacon to capture a spot on the podium.

Masse is the first Canadian swimmer to win an Olympic medal in three consecutive Games.

Masse was a bronze medallist in the 100-metre backstroke in Rio in 2016 and a double silver medallist three years ago in Tokyo where she was second in both the 100 and 200 backstroke.

Kaylee McKeon of Australia captured the gold medal with an Olympic record time of 2:03.73.

Regan Smith of the U.S. claimed the silver medal with a time of 2:04.26.

Masse produced Canada's fifth Olympic swim medal in Paris.