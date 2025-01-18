The Lancers women's and men's basketball team will be looking to raise funds for a new program aimed at breaking down barriers for local youth.

During a double-header today, the "Shoot for Change" night will launch the Supporting Participation Opportunities for Rising Talent (SPORT) Fund.

This fund will provide scholarships for children to attend Lancer summer sports camps, offer gym access to organizations that empower Windsor-Essex youth through sport, and help fund community events that inspire the next generation.

While the event aims to raise donations from those in attendance, there will also be a silent auction for a jersey signed by Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes.

Taijon Graham, Director of Basketball Operations with the University of Windsor Men's Basketball Team, says this Fund is a way to help local youth.

"We understand the importance of really impacting our youth, and with this SPORT Fund we really hope to be able to create more opportunity for youth to have access to sport. And we really hope that everyone can get behind this message, come to the game, donate, watch the game whether you're at home, just really support a really important cause. And we really hope that we can make a difference with this SPORT Fund."

He says there will be shirts for sale.

"So you can also buy those for purchase for $20 at the ticket booth. We do have a silent auction that we are doing, we have a signed Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes jersey - obviously the NBA All-Star Scottie Barnes, so there's definitely a lot of ways in which people can donate."

Graham says the goal is to launch this program in the upcoming months.

"So we're basically starting, the Shoot for Change will be the start of the SPORT Fund. It's a fundraising event because we have the remainder of the season we're looking to continue to acquire stuff for the remainder of the season with the goal of being able to launch it for this summer."

Those unable to attend the game can donate online by clicking here.

Both teams will welcome the Guelph Gryphons at the Toldo Lancer Centre with the women's tip off at 4 p.m. and the men's at 6 p.m.