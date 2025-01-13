The mayor of Kingsville wants to focus on recreation, parks, increasing health services, and find a solution for three vacant schools.

Dennis Rogers was one of three local mayors at the 16th annual Mayors Breakfast on Friday morning, and provided Kingsville's 2025 Forecast in front of the Leamington District Chamber of Commerce.

Kingsville District High School, Kingsville Public School and Jack Miner Public School are now vacant after combining those students at the new Erie Migration District School.

In July 2024, a public information session was held where two options were provided to either purchase or not purchase one, two, or all three of the schools.

Municipalities can no longer automatically purchase closed schools in Ontario, they must now either compete in open market or purchase for a "provincial priority" such as affordable housing or long-term care facilities.

Rogers says council will need to decide next steps on the three closed schools.

"So we need to find out more information on what the process is for that. Legislation changed last year for the purchase of those properties, so we're putting away money in our Property Acquisition Reserves to put us in the best possible position to purchase them if that's the decision council makes."

He says he has a vision for each property.

"We have two properties in our downtown core that really create opportunity for us to be able to create our commercial and residential footprint, put more units in, create a green space. We need a space for our town hall at some point because we're busting at the seams, so these really present a good opportunity for us."

Rogers says there are risks if the Town doesn't purchase these lands.

"We can't guarantee what goes there if we're not in control of it. Someone could buy it, it could sit boarded up, it could sit there forever, and to me that's a huge detriment. And I don't know, do we want to take that gamble for the community? The vision that I put forward is we don't."

The Town currently has approximately $3-million set aside to potentially acquire the land - if council so chooses to.

Residents were also able to give their opinion on the matter during an online survey that was open during the summer of 2024.

As of July 10, 2024, the Fair Market Value of Jack Minor is approximately $1.1-million, KDHS is valued at $2.4-million, and Kingsville Public is valued at $1.3-million.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco