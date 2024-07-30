BEIRUT - The Israeli military says it has carried out a strike on Beirut targeting the militant commander who is accusd of being behind the deaths of 12 children and teens in a rocket attack on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights over the weekend.

Israel has blamed the rocket attack on the Hezbollah militant group, which has denied any role in the attack.

A Hezbollah official and the group's TV station says Tuesday's Israeli airstrike hit Hezbollah's stronghold south of Beirut in the evening, causing damage.