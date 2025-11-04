Local ironworkers are questioning the Town of Amherstburg and the general contractor for the town's new fire hall.

They wonder why a local company wasn't awarded the tender and want to know why local iron and steel workers are not being used to work on the project.

Terry McGee is an ironworker and is represented by the International Association of Bridge & Iron Workers Local 700.

He says union members are protesting in front of the construction site on Meloche Road and Simcoe Street near the Libro Centre.

"We're out of work, we need work, and we want to see it done professionally with ticketed ironworkers," he says.

McGee says they've been protesting since 6:30 Tuesday morning and have talked to some of the workers on the job site.

He believes some workers are not licensed with licensed trade tickets.

"None of them could speak English, and that's okay; we want to give them a better life and show them the union is there to help you get a trade ticket, and what they're doing is they're taking away work from local workers and local companies," he says.

McGee says the union will be at the construction site for the 'long haul'.

"I would like to see a local company like our local companies that are signed up with Local 700 and in this jurisdiction to get the work and hire local manpower," says McGee.

He believes workers' safety is also an issue at the construction site.

"They're not putting it up using a crane; they're using other machinery that should not be used when putting up steel. That's for load capacity and safety concerns," says McGee. "So our concerns are also safety factors here. We don't want to see somebody get killed on a construction job that are unlicensed and not doing it professionally. We want to see local people here, professionals doing this job."

McGee hopes the project can be turned over to a local union company and get local union workers working.

Amherstburg council awarded the tender to Niacon Limited in August 2024.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in September 2024 for the $11.3-million project.

The new fire hall was expected to be completed in August 2025, but in June 2025, the town said on its website that construction was scheduled to begin in August 2025 for the new south station.

The new station is combining Station #1, which is on Sandwich Street next to town hall, and Station #3.

Niacon Limited is based in Niagara Falls.

The new opening day is now scheduled for sometime in March 2026.