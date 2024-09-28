A groundbreaking was held Friday morning at the Libro Centre for what will become Amherstburg's newest fire station.

A tender was awarded last month to Niacon Limited to build the $11.3-million project.



Retired fire chief Bruce Montone says through fire master plan development years ago, they identified gaps in service.



Council at the time was presented with a number of options that included only having one station, building a fourth station, keeping three stations but needing to increase staff or the now selected option of having 2 stations.



"By reorganizing our staff and equipment, we actually are able to make a significant improvement to service delivery targets to the tune of, on day one, there will be almost 4,000 households that will receive the service level that council had directed us to provide."



Following the completion of the new station, Station #1, next to Town Hall, and Station #3 on Concession Road 6 will both be decommissioned.



Montone says Station #2 in Old Anderdon will still be in use for now.



"It'll be a scaled back version because the full time staff will be relocated to this new location to bring them closer to our risk. Our highest risks are in this general area of the municipality, and so it only makes sense."

He says Station #2 is nearly 60 years old and expects council to look at replacing it in 5 years time.



"It will likely be a slightly smaller facility because it will not have the numbers of staff and equipment that this station will have."



The new station is expected to be move in ready by the of Aug. 2025.

