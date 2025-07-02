Construction is expected to begin in August on Amherstburg's new fire station.

A ground breaking ceremony was held at the site last September at Meloche Road and Simcoe Street near the Libro Centre.

At that time, town officials said the $11.3-million project would be ready by the end of August 2025.

Last month, the town posted an update on its website for the new south station saying construction is scheduled to begin in August.

According to the post, work that has already been completed includes sitework preparation such as stormwater collection system, water service installation, sanitary service installation, hydro pole relocation, temporary hydro service, parking lot base and building footings.

The post also provided next steps.

These steps include completion of building footings and below grade walls, backfill and interior plumbing, installation of the superstructure and ongoing site preparation.

Last August, the town awarded the tender to Niacon Limited.

The new station will combine Station #1, which is on Sandwich Street next to town hall, and Station #3.

AM800 news has reached out to town councillors and town staff to get a further update on the project along with new completion date timelines but was referred to the town's update on its website.