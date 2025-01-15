City council wants more information before voting on whether or not to approve a master plan that calls for the relocation of Sandpoint Beach in Windsor.

The council discussed the master plan during Monday's meeting but deferred a vote as they seek information on what future plans are in place for a piece of neighbouring land owned by the Windsor Port Authority.

Land owned by the port authority at the western edge connects to the beach, and the council wanted to know if any future plans for the property would impact the proposals laid out in the master plan.

Ward 7 Councillor Angelo Marignani says they wanted to see if there could be some cost-sharing in some of the improvements being made.

"You know, what's your plan for the property? What do you want to do with that property? Just so we can have a better understanding of our master plan and how to complement that area," he says.

The proposed master plan calls for the relocation of the beach east to steer clear of a steep drop-off and strong currents at the western edge, where the Detroit River meets Lake St. Clair.

Along with improving the overall beach, safety is a key part of the proposal as the section involving the steep drop-off and strong currents, an area where two swimmers drowned in May 2024.

Following the incident, the city installed improved fencing and additional signage to warn of the dangers of swimming at the western edge of the beach.

Marignani says they just want to be good neighbours.

"With the information that's going to be given to council on the direction the Windsor Port Authority would like to take with their property, I think it would give us a better understanding of what we're doing and how to make it the best product possible," he says.

The master plan also features new amenities, including an accessible playground, splash pad, improved beach facilities, and enhanced landscaping.

The estimated price tag to move and revitalize the beach area is $15 million.

So far, only $1.5 million has been allocated in the city’s long-term capital plan, which means additional funding would need to be secured for the project.

An updated report with a response from the Windsor Port Authority is expected to be presented to council at a meeting on Jan. 27.