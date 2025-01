PHILADELPHIA - Saquon Barkley dashed 60 yards for a touchdown on Philadelphia's first play and finished with 118 yards and three scores, Jalen Hurts rushed for three TDs and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl with a 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Hurts and the Eagles are in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons, and this time Barkley is along for the ride.

The Eagles will play either the Buffalo Bills or former Eagles coach Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs.

Birds are flying South for the W̶i̶n̶t̶e̶r̶ SUPER BOWL 🦅 pic.twitter.com/2o6bW2tmra — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 27, 2025