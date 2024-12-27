You're invited to come rock out for a great cause.

Local musicians from across the region will gather in Chatham at Sons of Kent Brewing Company on Saturday night for the Holiday Jam for Hunger fundraiser .

Organizers say all proceeds from the event will go towards Hope House - Mental Health Network of Chatham-Kent and Chatham Outreach for Hunger.

Organizer Alysson Storey says families are struggling to stay afloat.

"Our Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit released a report earlier this year that one in five families in Chatham-Kent had to choose between paying for rent or paying for food every month, and that is something that was really shocking to me to hear."

She says year after year, the venue continues to be packed to standing room only.

"We're so thankful for the support, both to the musicians, because all of the musicians donate their time, but also to everyone who comes out to Sons of Kent, the staff at Sons of Kent are very generous as well. It's just been a lot of fun during the Christmas and New Year's break to celebrate local music and to benefit local organizations that are really really busy this time of year."

Storey says admission is by donation.

"If you can't make it that night you can also make a donation right to Hope House or to the Chatham Outreach for Hunger, whatever works for you is great for us."

She says nearly $40,000 has been raised over the years.

Headlining the jam out this year is the Soul Remedy Orchestra, alongside The Dave Trinca Xperience, and rock band 40 Hours Over.

Sons of Kent Brewing Company is located at 27 Adelaide Street South.