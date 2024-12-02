Ontario Provincial Police say they expect to reopen Highway 11 north of Toronto this afternoon after significant snowfall in the area over the weekend.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says crews are still working to clear the snow and they hope to reopen the northbound lanes of the highway around noon and the southbound lanes later in the afternoon.

He says there will be limited access to the highway and not every entrance and exit will be reopened as snow plowing continues.

The highway has been closed between Orillia, Ont., and Huntsville, Ont., as more than a metre of snow accumulated in the area.

Intense snow squalls are now moving across parts of southwestern Ontario, forcing the Thames Valley District School Board in the London, Ont., region to close five schools after school bus service was cancelled.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for areas including London, Middlesex, Oxford County, Lambton County, and Huron-Perth, with up to 60 centimetres of snow expected in some regions.