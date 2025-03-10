The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says it has received confirmation of two additional cases of measles in the region, bringing the total so far to three confirmed cases.

The health unit states additional cases and exposure risks are anticipated over the coming days and weeks.

"We are working closely with neighbouring health units as part of a provincial response and are in regular communication with the Ontario Ministry of Health regarding the situation in Windsor and Essex County," said WECHU in a news release.

"Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles. For those who are unvaccinated the risks for measles are serious and can include pneumonia, deafness, brain inflammation, and in the most severe cases, death."

Residents directly affected from cases of measles should expect the WECHU to contact them to determine potential public places for which there may have been exposure to others. It is our role to notify the community of any potential exposures in public places, like healthcare settings, shopping centres, or restaurants and this notification will occur rapidly once we obtain this information.

Those born before 1970 are considered immune to measles, however those born after 1970 who have not received two doses of Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine may need an additional dose.

Children 1-17 years old need two doses of measles vaccine to be immune from the disease.

For those who may not be aware of their measles vaccination status, it is best to speak with a healthcare provider to determine whether or not a dose of the vaccine is appropriate.

The area's first confirmed case of measles came on Mar. 4 , when the health unit released potential exposure points.

On Saturday night, WECHU released additional exposure points in Leamington .