The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reducing the window during the time people may have been exposed to a case of measles in the region while adding two additional points of exposure.

The health unit has received a lab-confirmed case of measles from an individual who attends Cornerstone Christian Academy, located at 1664 Talbot Road in Ruthven.

The exposure window has been reduced to Feb. 21 and 24.

The health unit has also identified two additional points of exposure, the first at the Windsor Regional Hospital-Metropolitan (Met) Campus-at 1995 Lens Avenue in Windsor, on Sunday, March 2, between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., in the main entrance, elevators, and 3rd floor pediatric hallway.

For those who are unvaccinated against measles or are immunocompromised, there will be an opportunity provided for a post-exposure vaccination and further assessment at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Wednesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m.

It is strongly recommended that unvaccinated or immunocompromised individuals who were in these spaces during the exposure period attend the health unit this evening or contact the health unit at 519-258-2146 extension 1420.

Windsor Regional Hospital has confirmed that any inpatient, at-risk individuals who may have been exposed will be contacted directly with further information.

The health unit has identified the other point of exposure at the TMC Kingsville Walk-in/Urgent Care at 273 Main St. East, Kingsville, on March 1 between 9:20 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Any unvaccinated or immunocompromised residents who attended this walk-in clinic on the date and times specified above are asked to call the WECHU at 519-258-2146, extension 1420, at their earliest convenience for further assessment and guidance.

WECHU reminds those who may have been exposed to contact the health unit and monitor for symptoms of measles that may appear seven to 21 days after exposure.

Measles is a respiratory disease caused by one of the world's most contagious viruses. It spreads easily when an infected person breathes, sneezes, or coughs. It most commonly affects kids.

The best way to avoid measles is to get the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.

Symptoms can include a fever, runny nose, cough, drowsiness, irritability, and red eyes. A red rash appears on the face three to seven days after the start of the above symptoms.

The rash may start from the face and progress down the body. If you develop these symptoms, contact your health care provider.