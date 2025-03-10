Chatham-Kent Public Health (CKPH) is alerting the community of potential measles exposure.

If you were at any of the following places, you could have been exposed:

Growing Together Family Resource Centre – W.J. Baird Site in Blenheim on March 4 to March 7 from 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

EarlyON – W.J. Baird Site in Blenheim on March 4 and March 6 from 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Tim Horton’s Park Avenue in Chatham on March 6 from 4:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Country Kitchen in Chatham on March 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Walmart in Chatham on March 7 from 11:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

If you were at any of these places during the listed timeframes and you aren’t up to date with you vaccinations, you are asked to contact CKPH at 519-352-7270 extension 5902.

If you have any symptoms of measles, including a fever, runny nose, cough, drowsiness, irritability, red eyes, or a rash beginning on the face, you should visit your healthcare provider. Before going, call and let them know you are experiencing measles symptoms.