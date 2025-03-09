The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is adding two additional points of exposure for measles.

Earlier this week, the health unit received lab-confirmation of a case of measles from an individual who attends Cornerstone Christian Academy in Ruthven.

The health unit previously identified points of exposure at the TMC Kingsville Walk-in/Urgent Care on Saturday March 1, and at the Windsor Regional Hospital-Metropolitan (Met) Campus on Sunday March 2.

Two additional points of exposure have since been identified by WECHU, both in Leamington.

Anyone who was shopping at the Walmart Supercentre, located at 304 Erie Street South, on March 1 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. may have been exposed.

The second exposure point is the La Toxica Mexican Food restaurant, located at 73 Erie Street South, on March 2 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

WECHU reminds those who may have been exposed to contact the health unit and monitor for symptoms of measles that may appear seven to 21 days after exposure.

Measles is a respiratory disease caused by one of the world's most contagious viruses. It spreads easily when an infected person breathes, sneezes, or coughs. It most commonly affects kids.

The best way to avoid measles is to get the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.

Symptoms can include a fever, runny nose, cough, drowsiness, irritability, and red eyes. A red rash appears on the face three to seven days after the start of the above symptoms.

The rash may start from the face and progress down the body. If you develop these symptoms, contact your health care provider.