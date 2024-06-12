The co-owner of the Harbour House Waterfront Eatery says it's an honour to be listed as one of the top outdoor dining restaurants in the country.

Zach Parent, the general manager and co-owner, is reacting to OpenTable's annual release of Canada's Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining.

This list is compiled by analyzing more than 1.1-million reviews and metrics, including ratings and the percentage of restaurants for which "Outdoor Dining" was listed as a special feature.

Parent says Harbour House just recently expanded their outdoor patio and now has capacity for over 200 people outside, and 190 people indoors, with a view of the Lakeview Park Marina and the Detroit River.

He adds that it's great to see that the reviews have been so positive.

"We really wanted to push in 2024 on positive reviews about the food, the drinks, the staff, cut down on our wait times, make sure that everyone that comes into Harbour House knows it's a place that you can either have your birthday here and you can hangout for a while, or you can get in and out for a quick lunch and a quick drink. It's great to hear that the reviews are super positive."



Parent says the view is one of the best in the city.



"We just put in a new patio with another 100 seats on the other side of the restaurant, which gives you an even better view of the water and puts you right against the park. So if you're looking for somewhere to go for a patio, you can't beat the view, the water, the boats, the weather, the music - we've been doing a lot of live music as well lately. There's always something going on. We're really trying to be that summer one-stop shop and the view definitely helps us out."

He says they will definitely push to be on the list in future years as well.

"I've heard of us being on the Top 100 Brunches through OpenTable, but the patio - I think we won more a local one a couple years ago, but in terms of the OpenTable one and outdoor dining this is the first."

Harbour House is located at 9550 Riverside Drive East.

Harbour House is one of three restaurants selected locally, with The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - Windsor Riverside and The Sandbar Waterfront Grill in Lakeshore also making the list.

“Thank you to all of our guests that visit us each and everyday, without them this wouldn’t be possible," says Sandbar Waterfront Grill General Manager Jennifer Golla. "We really value all the positive feedback of their experience here with us and look forward to another amazing summer here at the Sandbar!"