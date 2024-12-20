The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation's Grow On Windsor has raised a campaign record $2,779,815.

The fundraiser was launched in early October with the goal of raising over $2.7 million and included a $1.6-million donation from a handful of businesses, organizations, foundations and local philanthropic leaders to kick-off the fundraising effort.

Marketing and Communications Manager, Brandy Coulsey, says everyone in the community has been touched and impacted by cancer and that's helping drive donations.

"Knowing that your generous donations stays here and stays local to purchase equipment and fund services for patients in our local community, I think that's the message that's really the message that's resonating with people," she says.

This was the 10th year for the Grow On campaign with money raised in 2024 supporting the purchase of a new DaVinci Surgical Robot and other vital lifesaving equipment.

The DaVinci Xi Surgical Robot is used to perform robotic assisted, minimally invasive surgery on prostate and kidney cancer patients.

Over the past five years, more than 325 procedures have been successfully performed.

Marketing and Communications Manager, Brandy Coulsey, says they can't thank the community enough given the impact this will have on cancer care in this area.

"Thank you doesn't even begin to feel like it covers it but it's a start," she says. "I think you look no further than reaching out to your own friends and family that have been impacted by cancer and their ability to stay close to home for treatment."

According to the foundation, robotic assisted surgery improves survival rates, reduces organ trauma, and results in shorter hospital stays and faster recovery allowing patients to return to everyday life.

Launched in 2014, men from the community would participate in Grow On Windsor by not shaving, and growing facial hair to raise awareness and funds for local cancer care.