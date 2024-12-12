The Board of Trustees at the Greater Essex County District School Board have voted for their new chair and vice-chair.

A special meeting was held Tuesday evening to choose new leadership, which is done annually.

Trustees re-elected Gale Simko-Hatfield to return as Chair of the GECDSB Board of Trustees for the next year. Hatfield was the only trustee nominated for Chair. She represents wards 5,6,7 and 8.

The trustees have voted trustee Connie Buckler as Vice-Chair. Buckler will be taking over the position from Christie Nelson, however Buckler was the only trustee to receive a nomination. She represents the Town of Tecumseh and Municipality of Lakeshore.

Hatfield says she's humbled to be nominated by trustee Cathy Cooke.

"I'd like to say thank you to trustee Cooke for the nomination, and I really respect her confidence in me to carry this for another year."

She says there were some tough times over the last year.

"What helped me most in navigating these landmine's, was to keep focused on what I know to be true: that as an educational organization we are committed to creating confident learners in our classrooms, respectfully engaging communities in meaningful ways, and demonstrating ethical stewardship of our very limited resources."

Hatfield says there have been challenges inside and outside of the board room.

"Sometimes we are not all on the same page about our obligations and responsibilities. As chairperson, I have the added responsibility of setting ourselves up to keep moving forward with a positive mindset within a climate of trust."

The next public meeting of the Board of Trustees will be on January 21, 2025.