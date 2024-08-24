The City of Windsor has announced a free community swim event taking place at Remington Booster Pool located at 701 Edinborough Street today.

Officials say the swim is being generously sponsored by Cleveland-Cliffs, a leading flat-rolled steel company in the region.



Recreation and Culture Executive Director Jen Knights says they're very grateful to Cleveland-Cliffs for sponsoring two swimming opportunities at the outdoor pool.



"Participants will be able to create wonderful memories as they splash, wade, swim, and slide their way into the end of summer," she said.



The free swim will be available during two sessions on Saturday: from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.



As space is limited, officials say entry will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.



A representative of Cleveland-Cliffs say they care deeply about the communities in which they operate, and where employees live and work.



"Our goal is to be a responsible corporate citizen that acts as a partner in solving community challenges and helping our communities thrive," they added.



The event is part of Cleveland-Cliffs' ongoing commitment to fostering healthy, vibrant communities.

