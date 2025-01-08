Windsor police officers have arrested a fourth suspect in connection to an armed robbery in the city’s east end.

On Jan. 7, 33-year-old Kyle Heywood was arrested by Chatham-Kent Police and transferred into Windsor police custody.

Heywood has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, and breach of probation.

The other three suspects were arrested earlier this month.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2024, officers responded to a call about a robbery with a firearm at a home in the 200 block of Lauzon Road.

Investigators learned that four men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, assaulted a victim inside a residence.

Police say the suspects then stole personal items from the victim before fleeing from the scene.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.