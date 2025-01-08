Windsor police officers have arrested a fourth suspect in connection to an armed robbery in the city’s east end.
On Jan. 7, 33-year-old Kyle Heywood was arrested by Chatham-Kent Police and transferred into Windsor police custody.
Heywood has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, and breach of probation.
The other three suspects were arrested earlier this month.
Shortly before 11 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2024, officers responded to a call about a robbery with a firearm at a home in the 200 block of Lauzon Road.
Investigators learned that four men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, assaulted a victim inside a residence.
Police say the suspects then stole personal items from the victim before fleeing from the scene.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.