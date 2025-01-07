FCA Canada reports that sales of Windsor-built vehicles saw an increase in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company states that 1,275 of the Chrysler Pacifica vans were sold from October to December compared to 687 during the same time period in 2023. This is also an increase compared to the third quarter of 2024 where 1,218 of the minivans were sold.

Despite these increases, sales are still down 22 per cent compared to 2023 - where 5,486 were sold in 2024 compared to 6,994 in 2023.

Meanwhile, the sales of the Windsor-built Chrysler Grand Caravan saw a large increase for the fourth quarter with 973 of the van sold compared to only 34 during the same quarter in 2023 - a 2,762 per cent increase.

The van also saw a 131 per cent increase in sales for the entire year with 4,643 of the vans sold compared to 2,013 throughout 2023.

The new Windsor-made Dodge Charger Daytona was launched in 2024 and is the brand's first fully electric vehicle

A new era of Dodge was launched in 2024 and is arriving in dealerships now with the brand’s first fully electric vehicle, the made-in-Canada Dodge Charger Daytona. Toward the close of the calendar year, 54 vehicles were sold.

FCA Canada reports overall sales totalled 30,650 in the fourth quarter, a five per cent increase versus the prior year. Sales for full-year 2024 were 129,945 units, down 18 per cent year over year.