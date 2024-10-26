Four individuals are facing drug trafficking charges after a $500,000 drug bust on Walpole Island First Nation.

On October 18, members from a number of law enforcement agencies such as Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police, OPP Canine Unit, Walpole Island Police Service, among others, executed a search warrant at an address on Union Hall Road on Walpole Island.

Police state that a large quantity of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine was seized, as well as firearms, Canadian currency, and other offence-related items.

The estimate value of the items seized is over $500,000.

A 25-year-old, a 29-year-old, a 33-year-old, and a 58-year-old have each been charged.

Some of the charges include careless storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, failure to comply with a probation order, among others.

The Sarnia Observer states that the 33-year-old was previously charged by Lambton OPP with 30 weapons charges in March 2023 and later got nine months in jail.

All four suspects remain in custody after appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia.