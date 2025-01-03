OTTAWA - Toronto MP Marco Mendicino, a former high-ranking cabinet minister in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, says he will not run in the next federal election.

Mendicino says in a statement posted on social media that it is "the right decision, at the right time, for me and my family" and says he's been encouraged to play a leadership role in Toronto.

He also noted he has disagreed with the direction of the federal government, particularly when it comes to Canada's foreign policy on the Israel-Hamas war.

Mendicino was first elected in 2015, when Trudeau led the Liberals to a majority government, and became immigration minister in 2019 before moving to public safety in 2021.

Mendicino was public safety minister when the government invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time during the "Freedom Convoy" protest that blocked two border crossings and occupied downtown Ottawa for weeks in early 2022.

He was dropped from cabinet in July 2023 and says he plans to stay on as a Liberal MP until the next election is held.