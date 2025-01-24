BANGKOK - Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 270,000 Broncos and Mavericks due to a power problem that can cause vehicles to stop unexpectedly or fail to start.

Information from the National Highway and Transportation Safety Administration says the problem is related to a 12 volt battery with "internal manufacturing defects" including weld failures that can cause open circuits.

It said there were no reports of accidents, fires or injuries caused by the problem.

The vehicles were made between February 2021 and October 2022, when Ford stopped using those specific batteries.

The defects are thought to affect only 1% of the vehicles equipped with the batteries.