One person is facing firearm charges after the execution of a search warrant at a home in Leamington.

On Nov. 27, the Ontario Provincial Police Essex County Community Street Crime Unit, West Region OPP Emergency Response Unit members, and Leamington OPP executed a search warrant at an address on Bowman Avenue.

During the search, officers seized items including a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.

A 42-year-old Leamington man was arrested and charged with two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition; unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm; and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.