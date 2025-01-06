Bright Lights Windsor will soon wrap up for the season.

Monday and Tuesday mark your last chance to take in the annual lights display at Jackson Park .

The free daily event opened on Nov. 28, 2024 and will end Tuesday at 10 p.m.

The Chalet was the newest feature for this edition of Bright Lights. It served as a warming centre, and a licensed interactive tent space, in partnership with WindsorEats.

The event costs around $500,000 anually to install and take down the lights, a figure that mayor Drew Dilkens says has remained the same each year , even with inflation.

Once the event concludes, sections of Jackson Park will continue to be inaccessible to the public as city crews dismantle the lights and fencing.

Last year, the park was fully opened by the first week of February.