The Fight Like Mason Foundation is back this year with the 'Go Gold' initiative.



The 'Gold Hair Dudes Care Challenge' campaign will return this September for childhood cancer awareness month.

The biggest way to support this initiative is by taking part in the challenge as gold is the colour representative of childhood cancer.

Those taking part in the challenge can pledge by raising money at three different levels: $500 raised will be a temporary spray colour, $1,000 raised will see those colour their hair permanent platinum gold, and $2,000 raised will have a local childhood cancer fighter pick your permanent hair colour.

Fight Like Mason Foundation is a registered charity formed in 2016 by Chantelle Bacon and Iain Macri, parents of Mason, who at four-years old passed away from a childhood cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Chantelle Bacon, Fight Like Mason Founder, says this challenge shows how important it is to stand by children affected, and their family.

"This challenge is all about our childhood cancer survivors, and our childhood cancer fighters taking back control, and having that chance to control your hair. So what it is, is that we challenge all the dudes, any dudes, to pledge money and raise money for childhood cancer and have some pretty cool, fun hair colours in their hair."



She says those who colour their hair for this challenge get to spread more awareness.



"If you engaging the public, you're creating the conversation, and people are like 'wow, why is your hair bright orange, or hot pink?', and you're opening up that dialogue to be able to talk about these kids, and talk about how important it is for us to stand by them."



Bacon says they are so happy to be able to give back to other families.



"We are lucky enough, and fortunate enough to get to know a lot of these families and all of the kids, and we're the lucky ones that get to be invited into their lives. And to be able to help them is just a bonus, and even if we just make them smile for that one day, it's all worth it."



Since 2020, this 'Go Gold' event has raised $134,000.

To date the charity has raised over $2-million for research and their programs.

The money raised supports the foundations 10 programs, including research grants, custom medical equipment and comfort and empowering support programs.

Those looking to take the pledge and take part in the event can visit the Fight Like Mason website.