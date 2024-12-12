A significant boost in funding for three organizations in Windsor-Essex.

$3,085,368 from the federal Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) fund is being provided to organizations that help youth aged 15-30 overcome barriers to employment and find great jobs across the region.

1,095 applications were received by the federal government, and only 200 projects were selected for funding across the entire country.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk says three organizations selected locally include Women’s Enterprise Skills Training (WEST) of Windsor, Family Fuse, and the New Canadians’ Centre of Excellence (NCCE).

"We know that young people struggle with barriers to employment, especially young people that come from underrepresented groups whether it's women, black community, indigenous, whether it's persons with disabilities. These fantastic organizations do the hard work of helping to break down some of those barriers and connecting those young people to the skills and the jobs that they need to start their careers here in Windsor-Essex."

WEST is receiving $1,762,000 and executive director Rose Anguiano Hurst says it will be used to assist 136 youth over four years with wrap-around supports such as counselling, nutritional support, transportation assistance, and more.

"We always have a waiting list for this program, we use a tried and true model of in-class training, networking with our many business partners in the community, utilizing field trips and guest speakers."

Family Fuse is partnering with the UHC -- Hub of Opportunities on a $423,368 project that will support 33 youth.

Family FUSE program manager says Christie Nelson that includes serving at least 50 per cent of youth that have a disability.

"We started youth initiatives about two years ago, with supporting them through our influencers mixer, which brings together over 250 youth and 30 black professionals to support them, encourage them, and empower them to reach their academic and career goals. So when we had the opportunity to apply for this funding it was just a natural fit for us."

The New Canadians’ Centre of Excellence will help 69 youth with $900,000 in YESS funding, providing individualized supports such as emergency food, housing resources, and legal services.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco