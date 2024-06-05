Alternative rock band Dogstar is coming to Caesars Windsor this August on their Summer Vacation Tour 2024.

The band includes Hollywood star Keanu Reeves on base guitar, along with guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, and drummer Rob Mailhouse.

Their Summer Vacation Tour is in support of their album Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, marking their first new album in more than two decades.

The album includes the single "Everything Turns Around," in addition to notable tracks including "Breach" and "Blonde."

Dogstar was formed in 1991 as a band of friends who came together in a garage in Southern California and dreamed of playing music together.

The band will also offer a Everything Turns Around VIP Soundcheck package, which includes one ticket with early-entry, access to the official Dogstar pre-show soundcheck, one professionally taken group photo with the band, an exclusive VIP merchandise item, a commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard, early access to a designated merchandise stand, and on-site perks such as priority check-in, dedicated support staff, and a priority lane into the venue.

With the purchase of the package, fans may also bring their favourite Dogstar memorabilia to be autographed—one item per person.

Dogstar takes the Colosseum stage on Thursday, August 22 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m.

Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.