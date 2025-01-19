The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a food recall warning on Saturday for several brands of shell eggs due to a potential salmonella contamination.

The report warned that shell eggs from brands such as Compliments, Foremost, Golden Valley, IGA and western family may contain “possible” salmonella contamination.

The products have been distributed in British Columbia, Manitoba, and Ontario, but the report also cautions about possible circulation to other provinces and territories.

“Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the report said. “Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.”

A food safety investigation is currently underway by the CFIA. Officials are also working to ensure the affected products are being removed from stores across the country.

The recall was triggered by test results, but officials say no illnesses linked to the eggs have been reported so far.

Each year, around 88,000 Canadians become infected with the illness from salmonella.

Officials warn against eating recalled products, but if you already have and think you became sick, please contact a healthcare provider. Consumers are being asked to check their cartons for specific lot codes provided in the recall notice.

“Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased,” officials said.

This isn’t the first time salmonella concerns have led to recalls in Canada. Previously. the illness has been linked to fruits, frozen corn and even raw pet food.

Consumers who are unsure if their eggs are affected are encouraged to reach out to their retailer for confirmation.