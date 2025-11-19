The Windsor Police Service is sending out a warning about several recent distraction thefts in the city.

Police say there have been several recent distraction thefts occurring in parking lots near the 800 block of Goyeau Street and the 4400 block of Walker Road.

In these incidents, police say the suspects, believed to be working in pairs consisting of a male and female and possibly using rental vehicles, approach seniors or individuals who appear willing to engage in conversation.

The suspects offer the victim a piece of jewellery "for free," then use the interaction to remove and steal the victim's real jewellery.

Police describe a distraction theft as when a suspect diverts a victim's attention-often through conversation, offers, or physical contact-in order to steal personal property without the victim immediately noticing.

This is the fourth time this year police in Windsor and Essex County have issued warnings about distraction thefts in the area. There were two different incidents in Windsor in May and then two more in September and one in Tecumseh in October.

Police recommend several ways to protect yourself:

- Be cautious of strangers approaching you in parking lots or offering unsolicited gifts.

- Politely decline any offers of jewellery or other items from unknown individuals.

- Keep personal belongings and jewellery secure and avoid showing valuables in public.

- If someone makes you feel uncomfortable, walk away and seek help.

- Report any suspicious behaviour or interactions to police immediately.

If you have information about these incidents, please contact Windsor Police Service or Crime Stoppers anonymously.