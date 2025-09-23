The Windsor Police Service is reminding the community to stay vigilant after two recent distraction thefts targeting jewelry.

According to police, the first incident happened in a South Windsor parking lot, where two women approached a man and tossed costume jewelry into his vehicle to create a distraction.

Police say when the victim looked away, the suspects pulled the gold chain he was wearing from his neck and fled the scene.

The second incident occurred on Grand Boulevard, where two women in a black Lincoln MKX approached a woman who was walking.

Police say the suspects started to talk to the woman when one of the suspects got out of the vehicle and offered the victim two necklaces as a gift.

Investigators say after placing the cheap necklaces around the victim's neck, the suspect forcibly removed the victim’s own gold necklace and fled the scene in the vehicle.

Police believe the incidents involve two different pairs of suspects.

Distraction theft happens when suspects divert a person’s attention, often through conversation or unsolicited gifts, in order to steal jewelry, wallets, phones, or other valuables.