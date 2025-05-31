Windsor police are warning the public of distraction thefts in the city.

Police are investigating two separate incidents of jewelry theft involving a male and female suspect.

During these interactions, the suspects approach unsuspecting victims in store parking lots, offer them a piece of fake jewelry as a "gift", then proceed to remove the victim's own jewelry.

Windsor police are reminding the public to be vigilant when approached by strangers offering unsolicited items or engaging in unusual conversations.

If you are approached in a similar manner, police state that you should refuse the gift and immediately report the incident to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pawn Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 7431 or Crime Stoppers.