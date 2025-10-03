Ontario Provincial Police in Tecumseh are investigating a theft within the town.

On Wednesday, Oct. 1, officers received a report of a theft that occurred on Revland Drive in Tecumseh.

Police state that the victim - an elderly woman - was walking along Revland between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. when she was approached by an older vehicle, darker in colour.

According to OPP, the car was driven by a heavier set man in his 40's and had two younger females with him, one appeared to be 3 to 5 years of age and the second approximately 15 years of age.

The older girl in the back seat rolled down the window and called the victim over. As the victim approached the car, the young woman placed a ring on her finger to try it on for size as it was for her "mother's birthday".

She then placed a gold cosmetic wrist bracelet on the victim's arm and then she placed a necklace a cosmetic necklace around the victim's neck wile removing a gold necklace with a gold pendant that the victim was wearing.

The suspects in the vehicle then continued to speak with the victim for a short time and then drove north on Revland Drive.

The driver is described as a man of Eastern European decent with an olive complexion, a strong accent.

OPP state that the investigation indicates that this incident is part of a broader, ongoing pattern of organized distraction thefts.

Essex County OPP is asking for the public's help to identify the suspects involved in this incident. Anyone with information, including dash camera or surveillance footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.