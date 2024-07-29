Organizers with the Detroit Free Press Marathon say the marathon and international half-marathon has sold out for the first time in its 47 year history.

The sellouts, two months ahead of the registration deadline, means that the race weekend will set course capacity records.



The race weekend this year takes place from Oct. 18-20.



24,000 participants took part in the full weekend last year, with more than 26,000 expected this year.



The 2023 Sunday total, which includes the marathon and international half-marathon, will jump from approximately 15,000 participants to 20,000.



Aaron Velthoven, vice president & race director says he attributes the surge in registrations to people getting into running during the pandemic.



"Now after a couple years, those new to the sport are starting to look at organized races and participating, and we're really seeing that surge this year and we saw it all throughout our registration period."



He says participants love the Detroit marathon due to its unique course.



"The participants run across the [Ambassador] Bridge early in the morning right when, on a nice day, the sun comes up while you're on the bridge. It's truly an amazing experience, and then the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is truly a unique experience. Some people love it, other people could do without it, but there is no other underwater mile in a marathon in the world."



Velthoven says he and his staff work year round to put on the race.



"It's a year long commitment to coordinate with many federal, state and national agencies, including both border agencies, local police departments, the FBI, Homeland Security to ensure that we have a course that's safe, secure."



Other events over the weekend include a health and fitness expo, kids marathon, 5k and more.



More information and a wait lists for the international half-marathon can be found here: https://www.freepmarathon.com/ .

-with files from AM800's Live and Local with Kyle Horner