Decorative lighting is now installed along Ouellette Avenue in downtown Windsor.

The permanent lighting includes programmable elements that allow for different colours, as well as changes to the speed and frequency of lighting display patterns.

The work included the installation of lights along two blocks on both the west and east sides of Ouellette Avenue, with programmable LED bulb string lights hanging from Riverside Drive to Pitt Street and programmable LED hanging-orb style lights installed from Pitt Street to Chatham Street.

Each side of each block includes about 72 metres of lights, for a total of around 285 metres of lights installed at this time.

It's the first phase of a pilot project that aligns with the city's Strengthen the Core: Downtown Windsor Revitalization Plan.

The city says future phases could see the lights extended as far north as Tuscarora Street or Elliott Street heading towards Jackson Park.

The city partnered with the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association on the project, with the city providing around $38,000 in support of the effort.