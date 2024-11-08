Bargaining between Unifor Local 2458 and Clear Medical Imaging ended suddenly early Friday afternoon as the employer walked away from the table.

The union says the abrupt walkout by Clear Medical is deeply disappointing to members who have said they won't return to work until they receive a fair deal.

Friday's bargaining session started at 10 a.m. and included an Ontario Labour Relations Board conciliation officer at Unifor's request.

The union previously reached an agreement with Clear Medical Imaging on two paid 15-minute breaks, yet union officials say the employer countered today with a minor wage increase offer contingent on removing these paid breaks entirely.

Outstanding issues include wages, benefits, overtime, and the union's firm opposition to the employer's plan to expand outsourcing to an overseas call centre at the expense of our members' jobs.

Local 2458 represents 130 members at Clear Medical - who work as x ray and ultrasound technologists, clerical and administrative staff across 11 locations in Windsor, LaSalle, Tecumseh, Essex and Chatham.