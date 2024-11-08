Contract talks resume today in the Clear Medical Imaging labour dispute.

It's the first time the company and Unifor Local 2458 have returned to the bargaining table since talks broke off on Thursday, October 24.

The following morning, 130 workers at 11 locations in Windsor, Tecumseh, LaSalle, Essex and Chatham-Kent walked off the job to back contract demands.

According to the union, wages, benefits, mandatory overtime and job security are key issues in the dispute.

Last week, the company issued a statement to AM800 news, where Clear CEO Mike Reinkober said "We apologize for the inconvenience that this strike has caused for our patients and referring physicians, hospitals and agencies."

His statement went on to say, "We value the hard work done every day by our Unifor-represented employees and are hopeful that the strike will end quickly and we can resume providing important health services to the people of Southwestern Ontario."

Workers at Clear certified last November to join the union, making this a first contract for them.