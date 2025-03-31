Contract talks continue between Unifor Local 444 and Caesars Windsor.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, local 444 president James Stewart says his members do not want to go on strike but says a strike is possible.

The union represents about 1,500 workers at the casino.

They're current collective agreement expires Wednesday, April 2 at 11:59 p.m.

If a tentative deal is not reached by then or if talks are not extended, the workers could walk off the job Thursday (April 3) at 12:01 a.m.

"We've had some tough times at Caesars Windsor," says Stewart. "There's been a couple of major strikes there but we are trying to avoid it but it is possible."

Stewart says wages are a major issue.

"The members have given us a lot of issues but the monetary issues are the most important," says Stewart. "The expectations are high from our members, we're bargaining with that in mind. They seen a lot of the agreements outside of their industry around manufacturing and other places, really getting some good deals and they're looking to be rewarded the same way."

He says a strike authorization meeting was recently held and his members voted to go out on strike if necessary.

"I can tell you the members don't want to go on strike," he says. "They like their jobs, they know they provide a good service. They're very good at their jobs. They win awards every year. We're not looking to strike."

Stewart says both sides have already resolved a lot of issues.

"The conversations have been going relatively well but we're not where we need to be yet by any means," says Stewart. "There's still three days left. We're at it right up until the deadline."

Last week, the union said unionized workers at the casino voted 98% in favour of strike action if necessary to back contract demands.

The two sides met earlier this month and exchanged proposals to officially begin contract talks.

Stewart says Caesars Windsor and the union are both watching the tariff situation 'very carefully.'

In a statement provided to AM800, Caesars Windsor says "we respect the bargaining process and union leadership’s strong mandate to reach a deal on behalf of the membership. In the spirit of fair negotiations, we will not be commenting further at this time. "