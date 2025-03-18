Contract talks have officially started between Unifor Local 444 and Caesars Windsor.

The two-sides met Tuesday morning for the official handoff of proposals.

As AM800 news reported last week, the current collective agreement which was reached in March 2022 expires on April 3 at 12:01 a.m.

Local 444 is holding an online strike authorization vote for unionized members at the casino on Sunday, March 23.

The union says workers need to register by March 20 to participate in the vote.

Unifor Local 444 represents about 1500 workers at Caesars Windsor.