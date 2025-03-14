Unionized employees at Caesars Windsor will be able to vote next week on upcoming strike authorization.

Unifor Local 444, which represents members at the casino, is reminding the employees to register ahead of the deadline of March 20.

Members will then vote online on March 23 to whether or not they want to authorize strike action.

Those who don't register before the deadline will not be able to vote moving forward.

The last deal for the casino employees was reached during the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2022.

Their current contract is set to expire on April 3 at 12:01 a.m.

Unifor Local 444 represents approximately 2,100 employees at Caesars Windsor.

